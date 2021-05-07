Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined Morning Edition, as host Fazeer Mohammed sought clarification on the additional regulation that were made overnight, where retail discount membership stores are closed until May 23rd.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined Morning Edition, as host Fazeer Mohammed sough…
The additional measures included retail discount Membership stores in the prohibited retail establishments, this is effect today May 7th until May 23rd.
A fatal police shooting in Tobago, is at this time engaging the attention of police. The deceased is Kervin Isaac of Speyside.
The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season last year, to claim a fourth CPL title.
Denesh Ramdin is one of the new faces replacing former skipper Dwayne Bravo.
Two families have lost two relatives to COVID-19 within days . One family makes an impassioned plea to you.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Morning Edition: 7th May, 2021
- Retail discount membership stores closed
- Morning News Brief: 7th May, 2021
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 6th May 2021
- Fatal Police Shooting
- Morning Brief Brief: 6th May, 2021
- Family Loses Two To COVID Overnight
- Kamla Tells Rowley Go To Hell
- Morning Edition: 6th May, 2021
- Jamie Thomas Dies