Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined Morning Edition, as host Fazeer Mohammed sought clarification on the additional regulation that were made overnight, where retail discount membership stores are closed until May 23rd.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 7th May, 2021

Morning Edition: 7th May, 2021

The additional measures included retail discount Membership stores in the prohibited retail establishments, this is effect today May 7th until May 23rd. 

Fatal Police Shooting

Fatal Police Shooting

A fatal police shooting in Tobago, is at this time engaging the attention of police. The deceased is Kervin Isaac of Speyside.

Players Retained By TKR

Players Retained By TKR

The Trinbago Knight Riders have retained 13 of the players who saw them complete a perfect season last year, to claim a fourth CPL title.

Denesh Ramdin is one of the new faces replacing former skipper Dwayne Bravo.