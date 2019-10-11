October 11, 2019. Republic Bank Limited (RBL), the official banking partner of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, will unveil its pioneering wearable payment platform at tomorrow’s CPL final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.
Fifteen hundred lucky cricket fans attending the match between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors will receive a wristband pre-loaded with $50 to be spent at the dedicated Contactless Carib Bar. Each wristband is PIN-protected and will connect wirelessly to allow instant cash-free purchase with the flick of the wrist.
“We want to make sure that our payment solutions match the needs and expectations of the modern Caribbean customer. Our contactless wristbands will take the time and effort out of buying a drink, so patrons at the Hero CPL final can focus on enjoying the cricket. This is a giant leap in the digital payment culture for the Caribbean,” said Derwin Howell, Executive Director at RBL. He also added, “This is the first in a series of innovative payment solutions that Republic Bank will roll out in the coming months.”
To make a purchase, patrons will be required to place their wrist near a contactless terminal to activate payment. Patrons will also have the option of re-loading the wristband with additional funds via LINX or Credit Card; or donating any unused funds to the Bank’s ‘6 for 6’ campaign in support of relief efforts in the Bahamas.
“An RBL team will be on site to answer questions from patrons utilizing the bands as well as to assist with top-ups,” Howell said. The wearable bands are part of the bank’s thrust to boost its digital payment portfolio and accelerate its efforts towards innovation, digital transformation and excellence.
The bank’s technology partner, WiPay Payment Solutions Limited, will provide the technical support for the redemption terminal, programming, wearables and communication infrastructure. RBL recently announced its intention to purchase a 19.99% per cent stake in WiPay’s sister company, Nobis BaaS Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.
RBL has been the official banking partner for Hero CPL for the past six years and with every year, the Bank continues to be a staunch advocate for Caribbean sport as it looks at developing deeper regional connections through the game.