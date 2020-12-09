The Ministry of Health says, State quarantine facilities at this time are almost at full capacity. Nonetheless, government continues to repatriate nationals on a phased basis.
There was a repatriation flight due this afternoon from Miami with 132 nationals...and another flight is carded for the weekend with 120 nationals returning from Canada. But there are complaints that COVID-19 procedures in terms of social distancing are not being adhered to on the planes as well as the buses transporting nationals to State quarantine facilities. Principal Medical Officer of Institutions Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards says, it's a "continuous learning process", adding that the Ministry would look into the matter.
But Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh believes because of the procedures in place before a repatriation flight is boarded, risk is decreased significantly.