Veteran entertainer, Raymond Choo Kong was murdered at his Arima home. His body was found on Monday afternoon, by a relative.
Since news of his passing broke, many who knew the actor, personally and professionally, have shared their condolences.
Anthony Garcia, Member of Parliament, Arima
"A contributing member to the Arima community, Raymond Choo Kong and his family have been known to many of us through their works in aiding to build and shape Arima. As investigations are underway and continuing into his tragic death, I pray that the Choo Kong family, the theatre fraternity throughout Trinidad and Tobago and all who would have been impacted by Raymond in any major or minor way can find a morsel of solace in knowing that he lived a full life. We cherish his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his family and friends and the people of Arima."
Kelvin Charles, Chief Secretary, Tobago House of Assembly
"This is indeed a grave loss for the arts and culture fraternity and all of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as those who experienced and were impacted by Mr. Choo Kong’s works of art in other parts of the world. He was very passionate about his craft and he ensured that theatre arts found a recognizable spot on the cultural landscape of this country. His legacy shall certainly live on.”
Michael Cherrie, Actor
“This is such a senseless act that has brought him to the end of his amazing life, one of service, contribution and true transformation. My deepest condolences to his family and all our theatre fraternity. This is a dark time for us all.”
Penelope Spencer, Actress
“Raymond was a friend first and foremost. After the passing of Gregory (Singh) and Chris (Smith) I worried about him. Raymond commanded the theatrical comedy stage. He was an exceptional director, actor, producer. and writer, he even helped choreograph some of the dances in Mary Could Dance.His dedication to theatre in T&T was intense and he loved it all to the end. I'm numb, speechless and saddened by his death and in shock at the cause of his demise. He will be missed. There are no words to describe the loss to our artistic community.”
Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts
“Choo Kong saw the necessity in passing on the vital knowledge he had to the younger generations and was one of the Ministry’s Mentors for the 2019 Mentoring by the Masters Programme. He gave us plays so that we could understand our Trinbagonian identity and cherish our unique expression."