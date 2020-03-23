RBC Royal Bank has announced plans to temporarily close select branches in four Caribbean countries due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.
To protect the health and well-being of employees, clients, and communities, RBC is encouraging clients to limit in-branch interactions by performing day-to-day banking transactions through RBC’s online platform, mobile app, or ATM network.
Clients can also call RBC’s Client Advice Centre locations across the region for assistance from an RBC representative.
Effective Wednesday, some RBC Royal Bank branches in Trinidad and Tobago will close.
They are Trincity, Marabella, and Point Lisas.