Could facebook comments by former Independent Senator Dr. Kriyaan Singh land him in hot water?

An offensive post on Facebook said: "I would like crime stoppers to offer a reward to whoever can go in the hospital and kill those 3 useless ­parasitic (N-word used) involved in the kidnapping and ­murder today."

The post was made yesterday, in response to news of a doctor being killed in a car crash, after being kidnapped.

Then, there was another post saying: "Dear Keith Rowley, Control your (expletive) tribe, please. Sincerely, Taxpayers".

When asked if the comments could be in violation of any of T&T's laws, one legal source said it could be compared to a "racial fatwa"

The source said the comments could be considered along the line of sedition.

And, he added that the sedition law -- which only this week was struck down by a High Court Judge -- is the law it hits closest to.

