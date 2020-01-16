Could facebook comments by former Independent Senator Dr. Kriyaan Singh land him in hot water?
An offensive post on Facebook said: "I would like crime stoppers to offer a reward to whoever can go in the hospital and kill those 3 useless parasitic (N-word used) involved in the kidnapping and murder today."
The post was made yesterday, in response to news of a doctor being killed in a car crash, after being kidnapped.
Then, there was another post saying: "Dear Keith Rowley, Control your (expletive) tribe, please. Sincerely, Taxpayers".
When asked if the comments could be in violation of any of T&T's laws, one legal source said it could be compared to a "racial fatwa"
The source said the comments could be considered along the line of sedition.
And, he added that the sedition law -- which only this week was struck down by a High Court Judge -- is the law it hits closest to.