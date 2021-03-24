Standard one pupils of a south based primary school were treated to a drive-by Easter celebration this morning.

24 boys and girls of the Cedar Grove Private School in San Fernando came out with their parents to collect Easter baskets.

Parents decorated their cars and the children were also dressed up for the event which substituted for an annual Easter bonnet parade.

The drive-by was their class teacher's idea.

She said it was emotional to see her students for the first time in person, having only previously seen them through virtual classes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Policeman's wife fed-up of abuse

Policeman's wife fed-up of abuse

The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. 

A call to be more vigilant

A call to be more vigilant

The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.