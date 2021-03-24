Standard one pupils of a south based primary school were treated to a drive-by Easter celebration this morning.
24 boys and girls of the Cedar Grove Private School in San Fernando came out with their parents to collect Easter baskets.
Parents decorated their cars and the children were also dressed up for the event which substituted for an annual Easter bonnet parade.
The drive-by was their class teacher's idea.
She said it was emotional to see her students for the first time in person, having only previously seen them through virtual classes.