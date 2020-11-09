A hearing in the High Court today on the disputed PSA voters list has been adjourned to next Monday.
The decision by the judge to withhold judgement will allow a review by all parties in the wake of irregularities and the omission of over seven thousand names.
A team called the PSA Fixers took the issue to court in 2017. Mr Solomon Gabriel was the complainant. A judgement was handed down by Justice Nadia Kangaloo who ordered the Public Services Association to produce a sanitized voters list.
However, to date, this list has not been produced and Mr Gabriel has filed a contempt of court action.
Then, in 2019 Concerned Public Officers, another PSA faction, filed a matter asking the President to account for several matters dealing with finances.
These included audited finances and a membership list.
The court ordered the PSA to provide the items.. but to date, there has been no compliance.
On Monday, justice Kangaloo is expected to hand down a decision on the voter's list.