The Public Services Association's conference of delegates has elected a new president-designate.
The media was informed that Leroy Baptiste is now the president-designate of the union and shall take up duties as its president on January 1st, of the New Year.
Watson Duke tendered his resignation as President of the PSA effective December 31st of this year as he has taken up the job of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly after his party - the PDP won the THA election on December 6th.