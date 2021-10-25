A High Court- ordered audit of the finances of the Public Services Association has revealed overspending ...to the tune of millions of dollars and other practices that are not in keeping with the constitution of the PSA.
The auditors found that the the union spent more than it earned, to the tune of $6.3 million in the last four years.
The audit for 2014 and 2015 was undertaken by chartered accountants E Augustus Alexander and Company.
Tonight...former General Secretary of the PSA and one-time presidential candidate, Nixon Callender, weighs in.