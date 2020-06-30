Meanwhile…..Protest action spread outside of the capital city, to other parts of the country.
Earlier on the TV6 Morning Edition Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar cautioned those inciting violence and obstruction saying that once apprehended, they will feel the full brunt of the law
One attorney says people purported to be members of the Rasta City and Muslim City gangs seemingly at war coming are now coming together in a unified voice to say enough is enough with regard to extra-judicial police killings.
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi tells us his staff were sent scampering for safety when their…
The National Security Minister is strongly condemning the acts of disturbance unfolding across Port of Spain and environs which have seen several roads in and around the Capital City blocked by debris.
