108 persons within the prison system have tested positive for Covid-19 virus, but the Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan is assuring his officers, and relatives of those affected, that all was being done to curtail the virus.
Pulchan spoke briefly with the Express saying "Right now we are still trying to ascertain all the relevant information. As to where these persons are being housed and where the samples were taken from. What I can say definitively is that the prison service is doing all that it can to ensure that inmates are being protected, and that our officers are being protected."
Meanwhile President of the Prisons' Officers Association Ceron Richards is calling for the State to act quickly and to test everyone in the prison.
"This is the only way we will know where we stand, and how to proceed" , Richards told the Express.