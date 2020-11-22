108 persons within the prison system have tested positive for Covid-19 virus, but the Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan is assuring his officers, and relatives of those affected, that all was being done to curtail the virus.

Pulchan spoke briefly with the Express saying "Right now we are still trying to ascertain all the relevant information. As to where these persons are being housed and where the samples were taken from. What I can say definitively is that the prison service is doing all that it can to ensure that inmates are being protected, and that our officers are being protected."

Meanwhile President of the Prisons' Officers Association Ceron Richards is calling for the State to act quickly and to test everyone in the prison.

"This is the only way we will know where we stand, and how to proceed" , Richards told the Express.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6: 22nd November, 2020

Past 7 Days On 6: 22nd November, 2020

The Opposition with-held its support for the Anti-Gang Act extension No plans to move East Port of Spain residents in revitalisation projection - so said the government FIFA lifted the ban against T&T and 12 COVID-19 positive prisoners captured on film, in one cell.

UNC Demands Procurement Legislation

UNC Demands Procurement Legislation

The UNC says they could not support the extension of the Anti-Gang Legislation because it infringes on the rights of citizens in Trinidad and Tobago. They are adamant that procurement legislation is a must in fighting crime.