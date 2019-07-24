Acting Prisons Commissioner, Dane Clarke says an incident at the Port of Spain Royal Jail which left a prisoner with a head injury was an isolated incident.
Speaking to TV6 earlier today, Clarke sought to dispel rumours which circulated on social media that claimed a "major war between Rasta and Muslim gangs" had occurred.
Rumours that "several prisoners" were injured are also false, according to the acting Commissioner.
Clarke says that while an officer was making his rounds this morning, he discovered a prisoner, identified as Hassan Mohammed, with a slash to the back of his head.
He says Mohammed was treated for his injuries.
"Investigations are continuing, but so far the conclusion is that this has nothing to do with ongoing gang related activities on the outside," he said.