A prisoner was found dead in his cell while being held at the Tunapuna Police Station this morning.
According to police, 50 year old Dhanraj Manan of El Dorado was detained on Christmas day pending inquires into a report of wounding three people along Boodoo street around 7pm.
This morning around 8:15 officers at the station were alerted by a shout from another prisoner, and on checking, found Manan slumped over the toilet bowl. He appeared unresponsive.
Emergency health services were called in, and later the district medical officer confirmed that he had died.
An autopsy is to be conducted at the forensic sciences center.