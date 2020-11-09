Gerard Gordon, General Secretary of the Prisons Officers Association of T&T says the association continues to be very concerned with COVID 19 exposure as he says it's happening in an environment which struggled with issues of overcrowding even before the pandemic.
Mr Gordon tells us that while one more inmate tested positive today, safety measures have been introduced.
He says officers have received gloves and yellow overalls. Some, he says, have been assigned to test temperatures of inmates and officers... while foot baths and additional sanitization stations have been introduced.
While Mr Gordon says there's no ill will on behalf of the administrators - for officers like him based at MSP, it's a case of trying to do your best in the worst of situations while recognising the lives of inmates and officers are at stake.