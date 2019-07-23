Prince Swanny

Dancehall artiste, Taryl Swan, better known as 'Prince Swanny', was arrested on Sunday after being caught with a small quantity of marijuana.

According to police, Swan was on his way to perform at a christening when, upon noticing police at the event, he ran away.

Police gave chase and arrested the artiste.

Appearing before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Monday, officers say Swan's case was discharged and he was reprimanded.

Swan is known for songs like, 'Die Tonight', 'Breadwinner' and 'Watch Your Friends'.

