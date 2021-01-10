Prime Minister Rowley has been discharged from hospital.
It's comes after he undergoing two medical procedures. The information was relayed via a press release from the Prime Minister's Office around 10am today.
It stated quote "the Office of the Prime Minister is pleased to advise that Dr. Rowley has been discharged from West Shore Medical.. and is now at home resting comfortably."
It further indicated that prior to Dr. Rowley's discharge, he underwent further assessments by his doctors this morning and was given the "all clear to go home."
It was on Friday, at around 5.30 pm, that the Prime Minister complained of experiencing some discomfort.. and went to hospital out of an abundance of caution.
He underwent several tests that evening.. as well as on Saturday morning.
Yesterday, at around 4.30pm , the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that, following those tests, Dr. Rowley had undergone two coronary procedures, in the form of an angiogram and an angioplasty, adding that both medical procedures were successful.
The Office of the Prime Minister is thanking everyone who sent messages of well wishes.. and kept Dr. Rowley in their prayers.