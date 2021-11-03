In her Divali message, President Paula-Mae Weekes said that
"Divali is much more than the dazzling array of lights which festoon driveways and bamboo frames each year, the re-enactment of the Ramayana or even the staging of the much-loved Divali Nagar."
The President said that " Such is the vibrancy and significance of this annual celebration, that the absence, postponement and modification of traditional activities as a result of the long arm of the Covid-19 pandemic have not dimmed its resplendent light. "
President Weekes said as "the nation comes together to commemorate Divali, let us offer ourselves for the common good and search out ways in which we can contribute joy to adversity, hope to despair, wisdom to ignorance, tolerance to prejudice and stability to chaos."