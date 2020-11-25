We spoke to President of the Association of Funeral Professionals of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Belgrove on the viral video where Dennie's funeral home had the corpse in a seated position. Here's what the association president had to say.
President of Association of Funeral Professionals respond to unique send-off
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Following up on our conversation yesterday, November 25th, 2020 with Attorney General Faris …
The Prisons Officers Association has said it's confused about claims by the attorney general…
Pregnant women have contracted COVID-19 and many have succumbed to the virus thankfully, thi…
The Attorney General says contrary to what some people have been saying, the the government …
Today the world has stood still as, he came to this planet six decades ago, born to play foo…
Even the streets had a lot to say about the former global superstar, Diego Maradona.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dennie's Funeral Home speaks about sitting corpse (Full Interview)
- Sitting In Peace
- Father and son murdered in Diego Martin - Adlay Lewis and Che Lewis
- Venezuelans re-enter illegally, again!
- Grenadian Woman Wants To Go Home
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 25th November 2020
- PM Rowley: THA 2021 election will take place under Covid-19 health protocols
- Morning Edition: 26th November, 2020
- Who Has To Clean The Usine Pond?
- UNC raises Trafigura in the Senate