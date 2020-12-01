Predators are among us! In the last week alone, more than 10 cases of sexual assault against minors were heard in the courts and today, two more men were expected to appear before a magistrate.
The Express reports that the men, ages 57 and 25 years, of Barrackpore and La Romaine respectively, were charged in two separate incidents yesterday by officers of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit.
In the first incident, a nine-year-old girl is reported to have been asleep at home when she was awoken by the suspect touching her inappropriately. A few days later, the suspect returned when it is alleged that he sexually assaulted her.
He was arrested and charged with sexual penetration of a minor and two offences of sexual touching of a minor.
In the second incident, a woman reported that she searched through her son's phone and saw inappropriate text conversations between her son and an adult male.
Investigations revealed that the suspect developed a friendship with the 16-year-old boy, following which he sexually assaulted him.
The suspect was arrested and charged with three offences of sexual penetration of a minor.
The TTPS says it will soon be launching a Sexual Offences Unit which will be key in treating with these issues.