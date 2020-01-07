Homicide detectives in Port of Spain were also called into action.
A 43- year old man of Telemaque Lane Port of Spain, surrendered to police following the stabbing death of pre-school principal, Jezelle Phillip
Police said Phillip was at her workplace, Baby's pre-School, preparing for the start of the first day of the new school term when she was brutally attacked by the suspect .
The stabbing reportedly occured around 7:20am in the presence of some tiny tots.
Police said a domestic dispute may be the reason for the attack.
The man was in the company of two young children when he handed himself over to the Besson Street police.
Clinical traumatologist and chairman of the Children's Authority Hannif Benjamin joined us and weighing in, President of the Psychiatry Association and Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh agrees these events can have serious psychological impacts on witnesses and when it comes to children, some may be more affected than others.