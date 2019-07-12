Hillan

Deputy Mayor of Port of Spain Hillan Morean has been successfully screened by the PNM. He'll once again contest the St Ann’s River North seat in the upcoming local government election. 

Morean posted on Facebook, "I am grateful. The party leadership has given me the nod to return to serve as candidate for Councillor when election is called."

The PNM held screenings for the PoS Corporation on Thursday. The PNM swept the corporation in the 2016 election.

Returning to challenge their posts are 

Nicole Young for Belmont East

Clint Baptiste for East Dry River

Abena Hartley for Northern POS

June Durham for Woodbrook

Jameel Bisnath for St James East

However some incumbents who threw their names in the ring were not chosen. 

Akil Durham for the district of Belmont North and West

Keno Romeo for St Anns River Central

Stephen Harper for Belmont South

Charlene De Peza for Southern POS

The incumbents for  St James West and St Anns River South did not submit themselves for screening. The PNM will have additional screenings for those seats since  those screened were not successful either.

TV6 also caught up with PoS Mayor Joel Martinez. As an appointed Alderman he doesn't have to face screening. He will meet with party leadership at a later date to  find out whether he gets the nod to return. 

"I will continue to serve once the leadership of the party feels that they'd like me to do so," Martinez said. 

