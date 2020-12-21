Political analyst Derek Ramsamooj has been freed from police custody in Suriname.
After being in custody for some two-and-a-half months, he appeared in court for the first time on December 21st, where a judge found that the police had no basis to keep him.
Ramsamooj had been in Suriname well before March this year, analysing the politics ahead of that country's general election. He had completed his work in May and was awaiting the lifting of COVID -19 restrictions to leave the country, when he was arrested by police. He was not charged for any offence.
Ramsamooj's wife, Camille Pagee, who resides in Trinidad, confirms that he will reman in the country until a trial is scheduled in bank fraud allegations against a former bank CEO, Ginmardo Kromosoeto.
This is expected in early January. Pagee says she is awaiting more details on the next steps in the process.