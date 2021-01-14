A police officer has shot and killed two out of three men who allegedly attacked him at Lady Chancellor Hill
Reports say the officer was jogging just after seven o'clock last evening, when the men reportedly shot at him.
Police say the officer returned fire and managed to wound three of the men.
Franklin de Freitas was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he subsequently died
Another assailant checked himself in at the hospital for treatment where he was arrested, while the body of the other suspect was found in bushes at Lady Chancellor Hill today.
Investigations are continuing