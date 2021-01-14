Party Promoters look out! The police will be Monitoring your Virtual Carnival Events.
In a statement issued today, Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says the TTPS will have an active presence at virtual Carnival events put on by the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters' Association TTPA.
He met with the Association's Executive at Police Admin today to discuss concerns on the new normal and the creative industry.
Also discussed at the meeting was concerns raised via social media about the Sekon Sunday at Queen's Hall over the weekend.
He says there "must be a degree of control and no breaches of the Public Health Ordinance."
Once informed of the events, police will be assigned to monitor and ensure compliance with regulations such as congregation and the wearing of masks.