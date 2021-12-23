Investigations are continuing into the shooting death of Rizanne Roach Lucas.
The 26 year old pregnant woman of Trinicty was killed around 1230pm yesterday after she agreed to meet two men at Todd's Road Talparo to discuss the purchase of land
However the men tell police when they arrived on the scene they discovered Mrs Lucas dead in her car.
It is also believed she was robbed of a large sum of cash.
In light of this situation, police are renewing their calls for persons to be very cautious during this Christmas season and avoid having in their possession large amounts of money when conducting business.
Speaking to TV6 was Superintendent of Police and Head of the Special Operations Response Team - Roger Alexander.