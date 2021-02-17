Police Commissioner Gary Griffith this evening hit out at those who in his view, value the rights of criminals above those of law- abiding citizens.
The top cop made an appearance on Beyond the Tape, where he addressed issues related to the Andrea Bharatt kidnapping and murder... and calls by some politicians and the Law Association for adherence to the rule of law.
The top cop is also not happy with a call by one Opposition Senator for him to resign.
Last night on the TV6 News, Kirk Waithe, the leader of the political party NOW, produced an audio recording which he said was the voice of one of the deceased suspects in the Andrea Bharatt kidnapping. The top cop suggested that the audio was cut and paste.