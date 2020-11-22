The PNM's National Youth League in a press release today, expressed their disappointment with the UNC's position on the Anti Gang Amendment Bill. A move that they believe was meant to undermine the Government's agenda to deal with the ills of society. They said that Leader of the UNC Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her party have put the nation's youth at risk of being open to a life of crime and gang involvement. The Youth league says that they will continue to join with other youth groups to demand a better Trinidad and Tobago.
Also expressing their displeasure with the UNC's stance on the Anti Gang Act was the Arima Business Association. They say that this Christmas they will be forced to beef up security measures at their businesses because they no longer have the protection of the Act.
It is their belief that the welfare of the nation's citizens is being traded for what they refer to as political mileage. "A slap in the face" is what they call the defeat of the Act and issued a plea to all politicians to put the country first.