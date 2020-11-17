In a release, political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine said, the PNM is always ready to take care of Tobago.
She said now is a new era for Tobago,, our country and our world. Nothing is as we knew it, and this applies to politics too.
She said Tobago is ready for building more, expanding, developing, strengthening its economy and empowering its people in new and different ways.
Davidson-Celestine added: "The PNM is also evolving along with the island, adapting and changing to the new norms and new demands of leadership and administration. This is when 64 years of party experience come to the fore. We have weathered the storm with Tobago through thick and thin."