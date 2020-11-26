A date for the Tobago House of Assembly elections has not yet been announced, but Political Leader of the Tobago Council of the People's National Movement, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, is anticipating the announcement.
On TV6's Morning Edition programme, Mrs. Davidson-Celestine would not confirm whether she already knows the date, but chose instead to note that there is a process for the decision and announcement.
Mrs. Davidson-Celestine expressed full confidence in the PNM emerging victorious when the day does come, pointing out that neither the PDP nor the Tobago Forwards had managed to wrest a seat from the PNM in the general election.