The outcome of the PNM's screening committee, conducted on May 28, 2020 have approved the following as prospective candidates for general election 2020. A former West Indies cricketer and Olympian have been selected.
Here are the candidates:
Port of Spain South - Ms. Cleopatra Borel, current MP is Marlene McDonald (PNM)
Diego Martin Central - Mr. Symon De Nobrega, current MP is Darryl Smith (PNM)
Point Fortin - Mr. Kennedy Richards Jr., current MP is Maj. Gen. Ret. Edmund Dillon (PNM)
Oropouche East - Mr. Clifford Rambharose, current MP is Roodal Moonilal (UNC)
Toco/ Sangre Grande - Mr. Mervyn Dillon, current MP is Glenda Jennings-Smith (PNM)