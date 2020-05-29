The outcome of the PNM's screening committee, conducted on May 28, 2020 have approved the following as prospective candidates for general election 2020. A former West Indies cricketer and Olympian have been selected.

Here are the candidates:

Port of Spain South - Ms. Cleopatra Borel, current MP is Marlene McDonald (PNM)

Diego Martin Central - Mr. Symon De Nobrega, current MP is Darryl Smith (PNM)

Point Fortin - Mr. Kennedy Richards Jr., current MP is Maj. Gen. Ret. Edmund Dillon (PNM)

Oropouche East - Mr. Clifford Rambharose, current MP is Roodal Moonilal (UNC)

Toco/ Sangre Grande - Mr. Mervyn Dillon, current MP is Glenda Jennings-Smith (PNM)

