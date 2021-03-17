The stalemate in the Tobago House of Assembly continues as the PNM and PDP met for power-sharing talks at the Assembly Legislature, agreeing and disagreeing.
PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine called out PDP leader Watson Duke for what she labelled 'telling lies' and she also called on him to clear the air on statements he made during the 2021 election campaign.
Meantime PDP leader Watson Duke is counter-claiming saying the PNM has been disrespectful, calling on the PDP to provide resumes for their Assemblymen. Mr. Duke says PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is not good for the governance of Tobago.