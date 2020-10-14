Well when a decision of that magnitude is made even the Prime Minister takes notice.
As, Dr. Keith Rowley took to his Facebook page to chime in on the matter...
Beginning with a more than 2000 year old quote by Pyrrhus, King of Epirus, The Prime Minister stated tongue in cheek.
“Another such victory and we shall be utterly ruined,” adding "Thank God I was taught some Greek History and Latin at Bishop High School"...
Dr. Rowley continued:
"So now United TTFA has “won” and FIFA has lost... The matter is settled in local court...
We are now free of the “colonial” FIFA... We, boys and girls, men and women, are free to play by ourselves and against ourselves because nobody will be allowed to play with or against us...
Oh... That’s it!...
I finally understand it...
That means we can never lose and will always win because we will only be playing by ourselves... Brilliant!"
Some and while there were many who supported the PM's statement, some have questioned why the Prime Minister chose to voice a personal opinion questioning his fellow countrymen's constitutional right to seek redress in a local high court, particularly as the TTFA constitution was passed as an act of parliament.