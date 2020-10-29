On his facebook and Twitter pages, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he met a superstar farmer today, 6 year old Jhyalen Edwards who was featured in a TV6 News story aired last Thursday.
In the video posted on the Prime Minister's, Jhyalen Edwards is seen at his farm with his father as Dr. Rowley and THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis arrived.
The six-year-old almost jumps to give the Prime Minister a big hug.
The 6 year old student of Whim Anglican Primary School in Tobago had told TV6 News, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley him to become a farmer, after listening to a media conference held by Dr. Rowley.
The surprise visit was apparently part of a tour of farms in Tobago by the Prime Minister and the THA Chief Secretary which included Dr. Rowley's own farm.