International credit rating agency Standard and Poor's has lowered this country's rating from from 'BBB+' to 'BBB.'
"The downgrade reflects lower-than-expected energy production and economic growth that we believe will weaken the government's revenue base and delay plans to balance its budget by the 2020-2021 fiscal year," the release stated.
They believe that lower gas production "will limit the energy sector's contribution to economic growth."
And they expect the gas supply shortage and production decline to continue into the near future.
But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, though acknowleding the downgrade, isn't dismayed.
"The downgrade is as a result of S&P’s projection of a reduction in gas production. This Government is not on that wavelength at all," The PM said at a meeting in Pleasantville.
PM Rowley said his recent energy tour with meetings with several big players in energy was to prevent just that.
S&P also expects oil exploration and extraction to reach historical production lows in 2019 before slowly returning to growth.
The prime minister responded, " They are also predicting a loss in oil production but Petrotrin has gone from drilling zero wells to Heritage now drilling 16 -18 wells so that prediction will not come to pass."
S&P believes greater investments and restructuring by Heritage Petroleum could bring a turnaround but this reversal will be gradual.
"Our assignment as unpleasant as it is, is to run the country on 10 Billion dollars less," Rowley said. "Any government that is not prepared to take the hard decisions for the people’s interest, is a government that you have no use for."
Meanwhile another agency, Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has reaffirmed its ratings of CariAA+ for T&T
"Our decision to maintain a stable outlook is based on our expectation of the continuation of real economic growth of around 2% in 2019 and in 2020, and a tempered accumulation of public sector debt over the period that will keep the sovereign’s debt/GDP ratio in line with the median for its rating category." the CariCRIS report said.