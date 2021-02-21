Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley intends to meet with the 12 recently-elected members of the Tobago House of Assembly next week.
A media release from the office of the Prime Minister this morning states that Dr Rowley will visit Tobago next week, during which time he intends to meet with all the assemblymen.
It further states that Dr Rowley also intends to meet with Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis and all available former Chief Secretaries and Chairmen of the Tobago House of Assembly.
These meetings are scheduled tyo take place on Wednesday March 3rd.
The Prime Minister on Friday successfully piloted an amendment to the THA act to increase the number of seats in the Assembly from 12 to 15.
This is being done to break the current six-six deadlock that resulted from the January 25th THA election.