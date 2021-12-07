Statement by Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Political Leader of the People’s National Movement, Dr the Hon Keith Rowley:
Once again, the people of Tobago have gone to the polls, as required, and have taken part in free and fair elections, cementing our position that in this nation democracy is very much alive and well taken care of.
The results have clearly indicated that the people of Tobago, on this occasion, have opted for change. The People’s National Movement, having managed the affairs of Tobago for 21 years, unbroken, must thank the people of Tobago for the many occasions when you would have entrusted us with the responsibility for your care, attention and development.
On this occasion when we have been replaced, even in disappointment, we commit to continue to be of service to all the people of Tobago, remain resolute in our support of the further development of the island and the improvement in the quality of life of all Tobagonians.
The various campaigns held out various clear positions to the people and the winning party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots, now has a clear mandate to stand by the commitments it held out to the population of Tobago.
The PNM and the Central Government will continue to respect the wishes of the people of Tobago and will do all that is within its capacity and responsibility to ensure that Tobago progresses within the administration of Trinidad and Tobago as required by the existing laws and our common pursuit of national development.