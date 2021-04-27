Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is finally out of Isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, for a 2nd time, Tuesday. This after he first tested positive for COVID-19, on April 6th in Tobago, extending his Easter vacation on the island, at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Blenheim Tobago. However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is now in Isolation. More in this Elizabeth Williams report .

BE TT Wesafe On Your Taxi Ride!

Two proactive and patriotic citizens have stepped up and answered the nation's call for public transportation to be made safer for members of the travelling public.

CRIME WRAP

Two days after the headless body of a man was discovered, police are yet to identify the man.

Plymouth Shooting

Yet another drive-by shooting in Tobago is engaging the attention of police, this time in Plymouth.