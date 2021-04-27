Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is finally out of Isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, for a 2nd time, Tuesday. This after he first tested positive for COVID-19, on April 6th in Tobago, extending his Easter vacation on the island, at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Blenheim Tobago. However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is now in Isolation. More in this Elizabeth Williams report .
PM Rowley Out Of Isolation
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Venezuelan nationals across T&T are mourning the loss of at least eight people who died attempting to enter Trinidad last Friday.
Two proactive and patriotic citizens have stepped up and answered the nation's call for public transportation to be made safer for members of the travelling public.
Two Tobagonian women, have used the covid19 pandemic to their advantage. They've developed a new business venture.
When would the rebuilding begin for the island of St. Vincent ?
Two days after the headless body of a man was discovered, police are yet to identify the man.
Yet another drive-by shooting in Tobago is engaging the attention of police, this time in Plymouth.