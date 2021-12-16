'It's not what you have it's how you use it'.
In saying these words, the Prime Minister reflected on the opening of the Morvant Community Swimming Pool at a time of global and economic turmoil urging the community to use this resource wisely.
But the opening of this facility in a community dear to the PM's heart does not come without a sense of nervousness, he admits.
Fame is no stranger to Morvant, which already boasts a national swimmer, Akil Baptise, but Dr Rowley advised the men would oversee yet another facility in a marginalized area that their role in the lives of the nation's youth is far more intricate.
He urged the men who would oversee the facility