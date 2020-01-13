Prime Minister Keith Rowley says if anyone has substantial evidence to support claims of misconduct against Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, they ought to bring it forward.

The Social Development Minister is the subject of a police investigation, following allegations that she withdrew $143,800 in cash from a Republic Bank account.

Dr Rowley addressed suggestions that he should take action against the minister.

The Prime Minister did, however, express disappointment with former ministers Darryl Smith and Marlene McDonald.

Smith, the MP for Diego Martin Central, was accused of sexual misconduct, while POS South MP Marlene McDonald was charged with corruption offences.

Both were subsequently fired from the cabinet.

The Prime Minister was interviewed by a Guardian Media Limited journalist at Whitehall and the interview was broadcast on television last night.

