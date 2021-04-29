The Prime Minister says the Opposition has to take blame for the problem of Venezuelans breaching the country's borders.
But that's not all he's laying at the feet of the UNC.
"Because this problem of Venezuelans didn't start under this government, we are the ones who put the on visa... those who created this environment... that attraction that Trinidad became for Venezuelans would never have happened... half of the whore houses in this country...is them bringing in people to make money dey"
And while bars and restaurants will be closed, people will, for now , still have the option of buying street food.