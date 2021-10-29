Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley... will depart for.. the United Kingdom tomorrow -- October 30th.
There... he's expected to take part IN.... in a series of high-level meetings.
The O-P-M says... Dr Rowley -- after being invited by UK Prime Minister -- Boris Johnson... will attend the World Leaders Summit at... the U.N. Climate Change Conference -- of COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The O-P-M also says... the Prime Minister, after completing of his meetings in Glasgow is scheduled to meet with the leadership of BP, in London.
The Prime Minister is to also meet with Shell, in London.
He's expected to sign the relevant documents, which the OPM says, will clear the way for... developing the cross border Manatee gas field of... the Loran-Manatee reservoir, which... is jointly-owned by Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.
Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister -- Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries -- Stuart Young, will accompany the Prime Minister to the meetings.
The OPM says Finance Minister Colm Imbert. will act as Prime Minster until Dr Rowley's return, on November 6th.