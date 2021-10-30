Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has left for the United Kingdom to attend a series of important meetings.
This was confirmed in a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister issued this morning.
It says Dr Rowley has been invited to attend the World Leaders Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The OPM says he is expected to participate in a series of high-level meetings, and while in London he will also be meeting with Shell.
At that meeting, he is scheduled to sign the relevant documents, which will clear the way for the development of the cross border Manatee gas field of the Loran-Manatee reservoir which is jointly owned by Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.
He will be accompanied to these meetings by the Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young.
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minster until Dr Rowley’s return next week Saturday, the 6th of November.