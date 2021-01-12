It's his first day back on the job after falling ill last Friday and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spared little in making it a productive one.
This photo released by the Office of the Prime Minister earlier today as he chaired his first meeting as Chairman of CARICOM.
It was the 13th Special Emergency Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government - a statement followed where the Caribbean Community said it was "deeply disappointed and concerned" by Venezuela's announcement of a plan to establish a new territory in the area over which it is embroiled in a dispute with Guyana.
AT WORK: Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley is hosting his first meeting as Chairman of CARICOM this morning.The regional heads are meeting virtually for the 13th Special Emergency Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government. pic.twitter.com/wBDJr8wie7— Keith Rowley (@DrKeithRowley) January 12, 2021
Caricom expressed its full support of the legal process underway at the International Court of Justice and said it "firmly repudiates any acts of aggression by Venezuela against Guyana".
Last Thursday Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro issued a decree to establish a new "Territory for the development of the Atlantic Facade" in the Essequibo Region, which Caracas has claimed and which is at the centre of its decades-old border dispute with Georgetown.
Maduro also stated, on Twitter, that he intended to "reconquer" the disputed Essequibo: "Let us concentrate on a great effort for national unity and prepare ourselves for the comprehensive defense of the rights of Venezuela over Guayana Esequiba, which historically belongs to us for the heroic struggle of our Liberators."
Last month, the ICJ ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear the long-running dispute between the two countries.
Venezuela says the court is incapable of reaching a satisfactory settlement. The ICJ has set January 15 as the date for the case management conference.