Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says, there was not and is not any objection by this country to getting vaccines from India. He is referring to a comment he attributes to United National Congress Member of Parliament for Caroni East Dr. Rishad Seecheran.
PM Rowley: A dog whistle... no problem in T&T getting India vaccine
There is a lot on the political front ,from Patriotic Energies and Technologies, The THA Dea…
Claims and counter claims of an alleged UNC-PDP meeting in Tobago this past weekend.
We've invited Clinical Psychologist Dr Katija Khan once again to really find out what goes on in the minds of those in society who committed the most heinous of crimes.
A cellphone thief gets nine months in prison, a prisons officer finds himself behind bars, and police seize guns and marijuana.
The University of the West Indies hosted a COVID Q&A on Monday where experts encouraged all eligible to take the COVID vaccine...
