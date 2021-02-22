Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says, there was not and is not any objection by this country to getting vaccines from India. He is referring to a comment he attributes to United National Congress Member of Parliament for Caroni East Dr. Rishad Seecheran.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A cellphone thief gets nine months in prison, a prisons officer finds himself behind bars, and police seize guns and marijuana.

UWI Q&A on COVID

UWI Q&A on COVID

The University of the West Indies hosted a COVID Q&A on Monday where experts encouraged all eligible to take the COVID vaccine...