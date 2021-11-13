In keeping with the latest WHO recommendations, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received his additional primary dose of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

The Office of the Prime Minister made the announcement via social media post this morning.

According to the latest recommendations, the additional primary dose of Covid vaccines has been approved for those over the age of 60 who are fully vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm, as well as for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, who were vaccinated with two doses of Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer or had received a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

However the Ministry of Health is reminding the rest of the population that if they do not fit into those categories and have been fully vaccinated, they are still considered fully vaccinated at this time.

