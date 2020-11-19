Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is responding to criticism from the Opposition, about the government's plans to revitalize the city of Port of Spain, in particular, comments made by the Opposition Leader.
The Prime Minister was speaking at the opening of the Diego Martin South Community Centre.
He then had some advice for people living in East Port of Spain.
Dr. Rowley also took issue with the actions of one Member of Parliament, who he accused of playing politics.
There was also the announcement that west Trinidad will soon have a borough.