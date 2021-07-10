Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has defended the purchase of tax free luxury vehicles by himself and members of his cabinet.

He said this was in keeping with their job entitlements and questioned why certain other members of parliament now pretended to have a problem with this and used the media to make it an issue.

In fact, the Prime Minister said that the people who are pursuing this matter for political benefit have questions to answer and he recalled certain practices by the previous government.

