Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says if the Integrity Commission had done what it was supposed to do, he perhaps would not have been faced with attacks from the Opposition UNC about his declaration of a townhouse in Tobago.

He also announced that he intends to sue two UNC MPs over the matter....and warned the media that if they allowed themselves to be taken down that road by the UNC, he would sue them " to the ends of the earth".

Dr Rowley was speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Thursday afternoon. Details in the TV6 News @ 7

PM SAYS I.C. WANTS AMENDMENTS

The Prime Minister says that while the Integrity Commission has submitted a list of suggested amendments since 2018 to the Integrity in Public Life Act, they are yet to be approved by the Parliament.

PRISON OFFICER SUICIDE

A 29-year old prisons officer identified as Shivon Childs reportedly used his service-issued firearm to harm himself fatally at his Maloney Gardens home early Thursday morning.

Reports say the incident happened around 12:45am.

5 WAY BATTLE FOR POS IN LGE 2023

Come August 14th, five parties will be in the running for the Port of Spain City Corporation, home to our capital city. But with perennial flooding issues, mounting crime and increasing divestment, will the City stay red, or are burgesses ready for a change?

UNIONS ON MINIMUM WAGE, FUEL

Asking to increase the minimum wage from 17 dollars and 50 cents per hour, to 30 dollars per hour, is reasonable.

This, from the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement Ancel Roget.