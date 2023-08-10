Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says if the Integrity Commission had done what it was supposed to do, he perhaps would not have been faced with attacks from the Opposition UNC about his declaration of a townhouse in Tobago.
He also announced that he intends to sue two UNC MPs over the matter....and warned the media that if they allowed themselves to be taken down that road by the UNC, he would sue them " to the ends of the earth".
Dr Rowley was speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Thursday afternoon.