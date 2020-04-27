Well-known playwright, Tony Hall has died.
According to published reports, Hall died this morning, April 27, after suffering a heart attack.
In addition to his work as a playwright, Hall was known as an actor, director and drama teacher.
His work included the plays "Jean and Dinah" and "Miss Miles."
He was co-director for the documentary film, "And The Dish Ran Away With The Spoon."
And, the Lordstreet Theatre Company was the brainchild of Hall and Errol Fabien.
Hall was the brother of comedian Dennis "Sprangalng" Hall.
Tony Hall was 71.